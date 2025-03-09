SC grants bail to former excise officer, defers release

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to a former excise officer from Chhattisgarh in a cheating and corruption case linked to the high-profile liquor scam in the state.

The top court, however, directed that the officer shall be released on April 10 to ensure that the ongoing investigation is not affected.

A bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan noted that the accused, Arun Pati Tripathi, is in custody for approximately 11 months and there is no possibility of the trial commencing in the near future.

Also Read No fresh FIRs to be lodged against Udhayanidhi Stalin over his Sanatan Dharma remarks: SC

“Considering the observations made by us in the aforesaid order, the appellant is entitled to be enlarged on bail. However, to ensure that the investigation is not affected in any manner, we direct that the appellant shall be enlarged on bail on April 10, 2025 subject to appropriate terms and conditions fixed by the concerned Sessions Court,” the bench said.

The apex court directed Tripathi to surrender his passport with the investigating officer and report to him every day at 10 am.

“Till the charge-sheet is filed, he will continue to cooperate with the investigating officer for investigation,” the bench said.

“For passing an order of granting bail, the appellant shall be produced before the appropriate sessions court on April 10, 2025. The sessions court shall enlarge the appellant on bail on appropriate terms and conditions, including the aforesaid terms and conditions,” the bench said.

Tripathi, an Indian Telecom Services officer, had challenged a Chhattisgarh High Court order denying him bail in connection with the liquor scam in the state.

The officer, who served on deputation as special secretary and managing director of the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited, was arrested after an ED investigation.

The ED initiated the probe based on a predicate offence registered by the economic offences wing, Raipur, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.