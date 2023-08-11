SC grants bail to wife of Abbas Ansari in unlawful jail visit case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Abbas Ansari’s wife, Nikhat Bano, who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police over her alleged unlawful meetings with Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA in jail.

A bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh granted the relief in view of the fact that the petitioner is a woman and a lactating mother of a one-year-old child.

It clarified that Nikhat Bano will be able to meet her husband, the son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is presently lodged in Kasganj jail, only after obtaining permission from the trial court.

Earlier in May, the Allahabad High Court refused to extend her any relief considering the seriousness of the allegations against her.

On February 11, Nikhat Bano visited her husband inside Chitrakoot jail and was found in possession of two mobile phones and Rs 21,000 cash along with 12 Saudi Riyals, during a raid conducted by the district administration.

She, among others, was arrested for “illegally meeting” her husband in jail, in contravention of prison rules. Abbas Ansari was subsequently transferred to Kasganj jail by the Uttar Pradesh government.

In the case, the state police have also arrested prison officials who allegedly facilitated meetings between the husband and wife in exchange for cash.