SC halts tree felling, warns govt against other activity on Kancha Gachibowli land

The Supreme Court on Thursday, April 3, expressed shock about the widespread deforestation of the 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land under the University of Hyderabad and ordered a stop to all development activities in the area.

According to Live Law, a bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih registered a suo motu case and passed an order stating, “Until further orders, no activity of any sort, except the protection of trees already existing, shall be undertaken by the State (government).”

“In case any of the directions issued by us are not complied with in true letter and spirit, the Chief Secretary of the State shall be held personally liable,” the bench warned.

The Supreme Court has further asked the chief secretary of state, Santhi Kumari, to file an affidavit answering the following queries:

What was the compelling urgency to undertake the developmental activities, including the removal of trees from the alleged forest area?

Whether for such development activity, the Telangana government has obtained the Environmental Impact Assessment certification.

Whether for felling the trees, requisite permissions from the forest authorities, or any other local statutes have been obtained or not?

What is the necessity of having officers (specified in the order) in the committee constituted by the State of Telangana in as much as prima facie they have nothing to do with the identification of forests?

What will the state government do with the felled trees?

Also Read SC orders interim stay on tree felling at Kancha Gachibowli land

Earlier in the day, among intense opposition from protesting students of the University of Hyderabad, environmentalists and political parties, the Supreme Court issued an interim order staying the felling of trees in Kancha Gachibowli land.

A bench hearing the case directed the Registrar of the Telangana High Court to visit the site and submit a report by 3:30 pm today. The move comes amid concerns over environmental impact and legal disputes surrounding the land.

“We further direct the Chief Secretary of state of Telangana to ensure that until further orders are passed by this court, no felling of trees be permitted in Kancha Gachibowli forest area,” the Supreme Court stated.