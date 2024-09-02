SC notice to Telangana CM Revanth over Congress posts on Kavitha’s bail

Hyderabad: In its response to the petition filed by BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy who alleged that the Congress government was questioning the independence of the judiciary, the Supreme Court on Monday, September 2, issued notice to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The apex court has asked the chief minister to explain the posts of Telangana Congress’ official handles on social media after BRS MLC K Kavitha was granted bail by the Supreme Court recently. The top court gave two weeks to the chief minister to furnish his explanation.

The Supreme Court has taken a serious note of the Congress’ official handles questioning whether Kavitha got bail, or was given bail, and that Kavitha was freed due to BRS’ friendship with BJP.

The Supreme Court last week took serious objection to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks on the grant of bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in excise policy scam cases.

Revanth Reddy’s comments hinting towards the alleged deal between BJP and BRS for securing bail for Kavitha irked the Supreme Court.

“Is this a kind of statement that should be made by a CM,” asked the bench headed by Justice B R Gavai adding that such statements might create apprehensions in the minds of people.

However, the court stated that it was not bothered by criticism of its orders. “We do our duty according to our conscience and oath were taken under Constitution,” the bench added.

The bench also delivered a strong remark stating that if the judiciary doesn’t interfere in the legislature, then the same is expected from them.