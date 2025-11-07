SC orders removal of stray dogs from schools, hospitals, highways

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday took note of the “alarming rise” in dog bite incidents in institutional areas like educational centres, hospitals, bus stands and railway stations, and directed the authorities to move such canines to designated shelters.

The apex court also ordered the authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to ensure the removal of stray animals and cattle from highways and expressways.

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria passed a slew of directions in the stray dogs case.

“… (With) regard to the alarming rise in incidents of dog bites within institutional areas, such as educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and depots and railway stations, this court deems it appropriate to issue the following directions in the interest of public safety, health and management of stray dogs,” the bench said.

It directed states and Union territories, through their respective local or municipal authorities, to identify such institutions within two weeks.

The bench asked the administrative heads of such institutions to ensure that the premises are secured by adequate fencing, boundary walls, gates and such other structural or measures as may be necessary to prevent the ingress of stray dogs.

It said this exercise should be completed as soon as possible, and preferably within eight weeks.

The bench said the management of such institutions shall designate a nodal officer responsible for the upkeep and cleanliness of the premises and for ensuring that stray dogs do not enter or inhabit the campus.

“The details of the said officer shall be displayed permanently at the entrance and notified to the jurisdictional municipal body or authority,” it said.

The bench said local municipal authorities and panchayat shall carry out regular inspections at least once in every three months of all such premises to ensure that no stray dog habitats exist within or in the immediate vicinity of these institutions.

“It shall be the responsibility of the jurisdictional municipal body or authority to forthwith remove every stray dog found within the premises of an educational institution and other institutions… to a designated shelter after due sterilisation and vaccination in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules,” it said.

The bench said the stray dogs shall not be released back to the same place from where they were picked up.

“We have consciously directed the non-release of such stray dogs to the same location from which they were picked up, as permitting the same would frustrate the very impact of the directions issued to liberate such institutional areas from the presence of stray dogs,” it said.

The bench referred to an order passed by the Rajasthan High Court in August, issuing directions for tackling the menace of stray animals on city roads and highways.

The top court directed the authorities of all states, Union Territories and the NHAI to ensure the removal of all cattle and other stray animals from state highways, national highways and national expressways falling within their respective jurisdictions.

It said the authorities shall undertake a joint coordinated drive to identify stretches of highways and expressways where stray cattle or animals are frequently found, and take immediate steps for their removal and relocation to designated shelters.

The bench said cattle and other stray animals so picked up shall be kept in appropriate centres or cattle pounds and provided with necessary food, water and veterinary care in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

It directed the authorities to constitute dedicated highway patrol teams and assign existing road safety units for continuous surveillance and immediate response to reports of stray cattle or other animals obstructing the roadways.

“All national highways, state highways and national expressways shall have prominently displayed helpline numbers at regular intervals, enabling commuters to promptly report the presence of stray animals or accidents caused thereby,” the bench said.

It said these helplines shall be linked to the control rooms of the local police, NHAI, and district administration for real-time redressal and monitoring.

It fixed the matter for further hearing on January 13.

On November 3, the apex court said it will pass interim directions to tackle the issue of “grave menace” of dog bites in institutional areas, where employees feed and encourage stray dogs.

The apex court is hearing a suo motu case, initiated on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.

It has expanded the scope of the stray dogs case beyond the confines of Delhi-National Capital Region, and directed that all states and Union territories be made parties in the matter.