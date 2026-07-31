SC orders status quo on demolition of 25 houses in MP’s Khandwa

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday, July 31, ordered a status quo on the demolition of houses in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana granted the relief after advocate Nizam Pasha, representing the petitioners, sought the court’s urgent intervention following a high court directive to demolish the houses.

“The High Court has not granted us relief. The people have been at the place for over 40 years. Please grant us protection till our petition is heard by this court,” Pasha told the bench.

APCR Obtains Urgent Supreme Court Relief Against Khandwa Demolition Drive.



25 मकानों पर बुलडोज़र चलाने के हाई कोर्ट के आदेश पर APCR की बड़ी कामयाबी, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई रोक pic.twitter.com/qvL0xh1FPG — APCR-Association for Protection of Civil Rights (@apcrofindia) July 31, 2026

The bench inquired about the grounds on which the high court dismissed the petition.

Pasha replied that the high court stated an alternate remedy, suggesting the affected residents could pay for accommodation elsewhere.

The top court then ordered, “List on August 3, 2026. Till then, status quo re: demolition be maintained.”

The Khandwa civic body has alleged illegal encroachment and violation of norms, issuing notices for the demolition.

The aggrieved families approached the Jabalpur bench of the High Court but were unable to secure any relief.