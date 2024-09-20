SC raps CBI over its plea seeking transfer of cases outside West Bengal

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said the agency cannot cast aspersions on the entire judiciary in West Bengal.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th September 2024 11:51 am IST
'House can't be demolished even if...': SC on UP govt's 'bulldozer justice'
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rapped the CBI over its plea seeking transfer of cases relating to the 2021 post-post violence cases outside West Bengal.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said the agency cannot cast aspersions on the entire judiciary in West Bengal.

Also Read
SC seeks report on ‘objectionable’ comments of Karnataka HC judge

“How can you cast aspersions on entire judiciary.You are showing as if there is a hostile environment in whole West Bengal,” the bench said.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the CBI, told the apex court that there is no intention to cast aspersions and it is a case of loose drafting.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th September 2024 11:51 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button