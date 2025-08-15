SC rejects petition to void Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi’s election

The Supreme Court has granted relief to Asifabad BRS MLA Kova Laxmi, dismissing a petition seeking the annulment of her election.

Congress leader Ajmeera Satyam had approached the court alleging that Kova Laxmi failed to submit income tax returns for five years as mandated in the election affidavit, concealing information, and had urged the court to declare him as the winner instead.

The petition was heard by a Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice NK Singh, which had reserved its verdict on May 8 and pronounced it on Thursday. Ajmeera Satyam initially filed his plea in the High Court, contending that under Section 123(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, failure to disclose such details amounted to corrupt practices, warranting the annulment of her election.

HC dismissed Satyam’s plea

The High Court, led by Justice K Lakshman, in its October 25, 2024, judgment, dismissed the petition, observing:

“The winning candidate secured a majority of 22,798 votes in this election, reflecting the voters’ clear faith in her. Unless there are strong legal grounds under the Representation of the People Act, an election cannot be set aside.”

Dissatisfied with this decision, Ajmeera Satyam approached the Supreme Court. After examining arguments from both sides, the apex court has now upheld the High Court verdict, thereby allowing Kova Laxmi to retain her position as MLA.