SC rejects plea seeking postponement of NEET

The Supreme Court of India quashed petitions seeking the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 examination which is scheduled to take place on March 5 on Monday.

Senior advocate Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that there is a small number of applicants who want to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET.

“In the first window, nearly two lakh three thousand students applied. Only six thousand students applied after the internship deadline was extended. So, the demand is only by a minority,” Bhati told Supreme Court.

The senior advocate further informed the apex court that the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will start the counseling session from July 15. “Candidates who are yet to complete their internship will be dealt on a case-by-case scenario later,” Bhati said.

On February 24, a bench led by Justices S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta asked for a solution from the NBE on the issue raised by the petitioners.

“For those who are waiting for this (examination), it is really a mental torture,” the bench observed, adding, “When we postpone a judicial exam, there is agony for the candidates who are preparing for it. The whole dynamics change,” the bench said.