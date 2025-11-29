SC seems to be working under govt pressure: Jamiat chief

Bhopal: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani sparked a debate after he made remarks suggesting that the Supreme Court seems to be working “under government pressure,” hence, it does not deserve to be called “supreme.”

Addressing the National Governing Body meeting of their organisation in Bhopal on Saturday, November 29, he also commented on the state of fear Indian Muslims feel.

“After the verdict on Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other cases, it seems that courts have been functioning under government pressure for a few years now.”

He claimed that the top court is “ignoring” the (Places of) Worship Act, while it hears Gyanvapi and Mathura cases.

“Supreme Court is eligible to be called supreme only when it follows the Constitution and when it upholds the law. If it doesn’t do that, it doesn’t deserve to be called ‘supreme,'” he stated.

He said that Muslims are deeply affected by the use of demeaning phrases like ‘love jihad,’ ‘education jihad,’ ‘land jihad,’ etc.

“A particular community is being forcibly targeted, while other communities are rendered legally powerless, socially segregated, and economically humiliated,” he said, adding that the current situation is “very sensitive and concerning.”

He emphasised how they are being dealt with bulldozer action, mob lynching, seizure of Waqf properties as well as the negative connotations being linked to madrasas and reforms, to “undermine their religion, identity and existence.”

“This has made Muslims feel unsafe even as they walk down the streets.”

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president, Maulana Mahmood Madani says, "…After the verdict into Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other matters, it seems that courts are functioning under Government's pressure for a few years now…We have several instances… pic.twitter.com/4x9f3UUK9Y — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2025

In response to Madani’s Supreme Court comments, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Supreme Court never delivers judgments based on religion and urged the apex court to take suo motu cognisance of Madani’s remarks.

Jamiat chairman on Al Falah university

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chairman Maulana Arshad Madani’s comments on the Delhi Blast, the Al Falah University‘s founder and his subsequent imprisonment, had also received backlash.

“Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become the mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London; whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor,” he said at a session at the Jamiat headquarters.

“And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, like Azam Khan. Look at what is happening today with Al Falah. He (the founder) is in jail, and no one knows how many years he will be in jail,” Madani said.

BJP leaders slammed Madani for the remarks and accused him of giving a communal colour to the Delhi blast probe.