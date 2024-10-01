SC slams ‘disconnect’ between prosecution and govt counsel, seeks Telangana DGP’s presence

New Delhi: Expressing displeasure over the “disconnect” between the prosecution and the government counsel in a criminal matter, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the DGP of Telangana to appear before it.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti was miffed after the counsel for Telangana was not able to tell the court about the relevant dates when the charge sheets were filed in criminal matters despite a specific query.

The counsel had simply submitted that the charge sheets have been filed.

“We are indeed surprised by the response of the Government counsel as the respective dates of filing of the chargesheets should either be readily accessible or the instructing officer should have indicated the relevant dates of the chargesheets together when the information was given that chargesheets were filed. The disconnect between the prosecution and the Government counsel is clearly discernible,” the bench recorded in its order.

The bench, while listing the matter for hearing on October 4, directed, “The DGP, State of Telangana should be available to participate in the proceeding either physically or through virtual mode, on the next date.”

It, however, asked the state’s counsel to file complete details of the matter.