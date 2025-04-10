SC upholds Telangana HC’s ruling on police recruitment

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, effectively upholding a ruling by the Telangana High Court regarding the recruitment of 15,644 police constables.

The High Court had ordered the formation of an expert committee to review controversial questions and complete the recruitment process within two months. However, it noted that there was no need to disturb the appointments already made.

Background

The controversy began when candidates raised objections over incorrect questions in an exam held on April 30, 2023, for the recruitment of constables.

The Police Recruitment Board initially proposed a preliminary key to an expert committee and later released a final key on May 30, 2023.

Some candidates challenged this in the High Court, leading to an order to remove four questions. The Board appealed this decision to a division bench of the High Court, which set aside the single-judge order and directed that 12 questions be reviewed by an independent committee formed by Osmania University and the Police Recruitment Board.

Supreme Court decision

On Wednesday, April 9, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JM Bagchi heard the case and decided not to intervene, dismissing the petition.

The High Court had directed that the recruitment process be completed within two months without disturbing existing appointments.

The Supreme Court noted that since the existing appointments were not being challenged, there was no need for special orders regarding them.

During the hearing, Justice PS Narasimha inquired about the number of candidates already appointed, to which the Board’s counsel replied that 15,474 candidates had been recruited.

However, this figure was disputed by the opposing counsel. The Board also acknowledged that 854 posts remained vacant.