‘Scamgress’ propaganda: KTR on ‘leaked’ audio, sounds alert for BRS cadre

Hyderabad: Reacting to his purportedly leaked audio clip on social media, the Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has asked the BRS cadre to stay vigilant.

He termed the audio clip as ‘false’ or ‘deep fake’ and accused the Telangana Congress, ‘Scamgress’, of another ‘scam’.

“There will be many False/Deep Fake Videos & other forms of Nonsensical Propaganda over the next few days from Scamgress scammers. Let us make sure no gullible voter falls into their trap.. Jai Telangana!” wrote KTR on X.

Want to alert @BRSparty cadre and all SM Soldiers



There will be many False/Deep Fake Videos & other forms of Nonsensical Propaganda over the next few days from Scamgress scammers



Let us make sure no gullible voter falls into their trap



Jai Telangana ✊#TelanganaWithKCR — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 24, 2023

On Wednesday, November 22, the Telangana Congress shared an audio clip in which an upset KTR allegedly spoke to the BRS cadre.

In the audio call, KTR was heard urging the BRS cadre in the Sircilla Assembly constituency to go door-to-door for campaigning and convince the people that all their issues would be addressed.

KTR was also heard expressing anger over his party promoting his rival and Congress’ Sircilla candidate KK Mahender Reddy and instructed them to strictly focus on their campaign as the election date was drawing closer.

The audio was circulated widely on social media with people stating that KTR himself was not sure of winning and so was his party.

However, the BRS working president has stated that the audio clip was released to defame him and distract the BRS cadre ahead of the Telangana polls.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress and BJP as the state goes to polls on November 30.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 percent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.