‘Scan for scam?’: BRS launches ‘Pay CM’ QR code protest against Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) launched the ‘Pay CM’ campaign against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, March 10.

The campaign comes in solidarity with small contractors protesting the Telangana government’s non-payment of dues. The civil contractors alleged that middlemen sought a 20 percent commission of the works as a bribe for clearing their bills.

As part of the campaign, BRS has launched a QR Code with CM Revanth’s face on it and an appeal which reads “20 percent commission accepted here”.

In 2023, Karnataka Congress launched a similar campaign against the then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with a tag line ‘Pay CM’ ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

BRS poster says they could effortlessly scan the code and make the payment for clearance of the bills stuck in the catacombs of the state government.

The civil contractors in Telangana have held a few protests demanding payment of dues, they conducted a press conference explaining they faced harsh conditions due to pending loans.