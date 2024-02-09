Scattered rainfall likely amid summer-like temp in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to experience relief from summer-like temperatures as scattered rainfall is expected on February 10 or 11.

Yesterday, the state witnessed high temperatures, reaching 38.4 degrees Celsius in Suryapet, Telangana. Hyderabad also experienced elevated temperatures, with Maredpally recording 37.2 degrees Celsius.

Areas in Hyderabad where temp touched 37 degrees Celsius

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), other areas in Hyderabad where temperatures touched 37 degrees Celsius include Golconda, Nampally, and Charminar.

Areas Maximum temperatures (in degrees Celsius) Golconda 37 Nampally 37 Charminar 37 Source: TSPDS

The summer-like temperatures are expected to decrease as scattered rainfall is forecasted in Telangana on Saturday or Sunday.

Also Read Hyderabad gets early taste of summer as temperatures cross 38 degrees Celsius

Rainfall forecast for Telangana

Weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for accurate predictions, forecasts scattered rainfall in northern Telangana during February 10-11.

He also predicts normal temperatures for the next 5-6 days, providing relief to residents. Chilly mornings are also expected.

Balaji further mentions that temperatures in Telangana will rise again from February 16 and continue to increase thereafter.