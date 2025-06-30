Scattered rains hit parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After an extended dry spell this monsoon season, Hyderabad on Monday, June 30, is finally receiving a much-needed rainspell, bringing relief to residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a short-term forecast predicting light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h across parts of the city.

The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy, and hazy conditions are likely during the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 31 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius , respectively.

In a timely update on Monday evening, the IMD alerted that light to moderate rains were likely to occur in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits within the next hour, with cloud build-up and wind activity confirming active weather systems over the city.

Popular weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his hyperlocal and accurate predictions, warned that Hyderabad should brace for persistent rainfall through the night. “Dear people of Hyderabad, please note that, once the rain starts, it won’t completely stop till midnight. Heavy downpour will end by 8:20pm,” he posted on X.

Adding to the updates, the widely-followed Hyderabad Rains page on X stated, “As said before, Round-1 — North Hyderabad is seeing widespread heavy rains. Now get ready for Round-2. This spell will cover the entire Hyderabad city from the west. Rains will continue all night. Perfect spell after a long wait.”

With the monsoon finally making its presence felt, citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during evening and night hours, especially in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging.