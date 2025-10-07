Scattered thunderstorms to continue in Hyderabad over the next few hours

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thunder showers are likely to occur over GHMC area for next couple of hours according to India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad.

Many areas, including Khairtabad, Ameerpet, Jubliee Hills, Nampally, Masab Tank, Charminar, Asifnagar, Rajendranagar, Bahadurpura, Tank bund, LB Nagar, Malakpet, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Hayathnagar, are expected to experience thunderstorms over the next hour.

IMD Hyderabad has also forecasted thunderstorms in various districts of Telangana till October 12.

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers likely to occur over GHMC area next couple of hours.

Traffic advisory

Many areas have also experienced waterlogging and commuters have been asked to take alternative routes to prevent traffic congestions.

Slow vehicle movement has been reported at Panjagutta Junction and flyover towards Praja Bhavan and at VV Statue , Eenadu, KCP, towards NIMS.

Heavy traffic has been reported at Gunpark, Ravindrabarathi, Lakdi ka pool, Saifabad PS, Ayodhya Jn towards PTI building.

Due to peak hours, traffic is moving slowly from Care banjara, GVK, Vengal Rao Park towards NFCL.

Traffic police are on the ground trying to restore normal traffic flow. Residents have been asked to plan their travels accordingly and practice caution while driving.

🚧 Water Logging 🚧

Due to heavy rain and water logging at KCP, vehicle movement are slow from VV Statue , eenadu, KCP, towards NIMS..

Due to heavy rain and water logging at KCP, vehicle movement are slow from VV Statue , eenadu, KCP, towards NIMS..

Commuters are advised to take alternate routes and drive cautiously.

