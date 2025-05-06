SCCL driver booked for accepting Rs 31.44 lakh in bribes

ACB officals revealed that the bribes were accepted through cash and digital transactions, often routed via intermediaries.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 6th May 2025 8:14 pm IST
SCCL driver Annaboina Rajeswara Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a criminal misconduct case against a driver employed by Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) at Kothagudem, for accepting bribes of Rs 31,44,000

The accused has been identified as Annaboina Rajeswara Rao.

According to ACB officials, Rajeswara Rao misused his official position within the company’s internal administrative framework to collect bribes amounting to Rs 31,44,000. He reportedly exploited his influence to make false promises of employment and internal promotions, targeting both job aspirants and fellow employees. Police revealed that the bribes were accepted through cash and digital transactions, often routed via intermediaries.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act after a thorough preliminary inquiry.

The Telangana ACB has urged the public to report any demand for bribes by government officials. Citizens can lodge complaints through the ACB’s toll-free helpline 1064, WhatsApp number 9440446106, Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or via the official website.


