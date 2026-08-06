SCCL receives first coal stock from Odisha’s Naini block

Hyderabad: The first rail rake carrying 4,000 tons of coal from the Naini coal block in Odisha reached the thermal power project of state-run Singareni Collieries (SCCL) in Telangana on Thursday, August 6.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a coal mining company jointly owned by the Telangana government and union government on a 51:49 equity basis.

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Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka hailed the arrival of the coal from the Naini coal block.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the management and workers of Singareni.It is a proud moment for us all as the first rail rake of coal arrives from the ‘Naini Coal Block’ allocated for the Singareni Thermal Power Project (STPP),” he said in a post on X.

Heartfelt congratulations to the management and workers of Singareni.



It is a proud moment for us all as the first rail rake of coal arrives from the 'Naini Coal Block' allocated for the Singareni Thermal Power Project (STPP).



This marks a historic milestone in the legacy of… https://t.co/4WliA3Qous — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) August 6, 2026

This marks a historic milestone in the legacy of Singareni, whose role in fulfilling Telangana’s power needs and driving the state’s development is unparalleled, he said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state government is extending its complete support to further strengthen the mining company, he added.

According to him, the state government’s goal is to elevate Singareni to compete with the world’s top mining companies.

The Union Coal Ministry had allocated the Naini coal block to Singareni in 2015.

The ruling Congress alleged that the previous BRS regime between 2014 to December, 2023 ignored the coal block.

The Naini coal block has 340.78 million tons of coal reserves and one crore tons of coal can be produced annually from it, a release from the Deputy CM’s office said.

The release said good quality G 10 Grade coal is available in the block whose life span is 36 years.