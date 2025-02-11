School bus rams into tourist vehicle in Hyderabad causing traffic congestion

Hyderabad: A collision between a school bus and a tourist bus caused significant traffic congestion in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area in the morning hours of Tuesday, February 11.

A bus operated by the Chirec International School, an upscale educational institution in Hyderabad, was rear-ended by a tourist bus on the busy road near the Trampoline Park U-turn.

The buses were not removed from the road and were parked on the sides for a significant time, causing traffic congestion on the bustling road.

Commuters say that congestion in the area is common and is prone to accidents because of large vehicles stopping at strategic locations.

Gachibowli police were not available to make a statement regarding the accident and the traffic congestion, though citizens were notified about traffic congestion in areas including Cybertowers Downramp – Medicover Hospital Road and Cable Bridge – IIIT Junction Road on Tuesday morning.