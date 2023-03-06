School of Sports Excellence proposed for TS minority students

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minority Residential School Society has decided to set up a School of Sports Excellence to highlight the sports skills of minority students at an early age. More than 70,000 students are studying in above 200 residential institutions set up by TMRIES, said AK Khan, Advisor to the government on minority affairs and President of the Residential School Society.

He said, that a significant number of the students have excelled in various sporting events across the country. Students with sports abilities will be identified and admitted to the School of Sports Excellence. They will be better trained by the coaches so that they can emerge as better players in the future. Many students have also climbed the Mt Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest point, he added.

Students have won awards in many indoor and outdoor competitions. TMRIES is in touch with the Management Sports Authority. Apart from this, sports schools in the state were contacted to get help in training. One of the colleges in Hyderabad will be converted into a School of Sports Excellence and experts will visit and guide the students.