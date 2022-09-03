Schoolkids in Bengal fall sick after eating detergent-mixed midday meal

Kolkata: At least 12 schoolchildren fell sick at a state-run primary school in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district after consuming midday meal.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the cook by mistake mixed detergent powder instead of salt in the food, which resulted in 12 students falling sick.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon after the students of Chilimpur Primary School at Itahar village consumed ‘khichuri’ (a popular dish made out of rice and pulses) that was served as a midday meal. They started vomiting and were immediately shifted to the Itahar rural hospital.

As per the latest information available, all the 12 students are out of danger now. While 11 children have been discharged from the hospital, one is still under observation.

The incident created ruckus in the area, as the parents and the local people started protesting in front of the school. They even locked the main gate of the school.

The joint block development officer of Itahar block, Ankur Biswas, and the in-charge of the local police station, Manebendra Saha, had to rush to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Stating that a detailed probe has been ordered into the matter, Biswas said, “The cook has been removed from duty. We are taking the matter seriously. Fortunately, all the kids are currently out of danger.”