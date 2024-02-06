Schoolkids shooed away from Ramappa Temple for eating chicken biryani

Warangal: A picnic organised by a missionary school at the historic Ramappa Temple in Telangana took an unexpected turn, resulting in controversy and early departure for the students. The incident occurred when objections were raised against serving chicken biryani to the students on the premises of the UNESCO world heritage site.

A video of the incident, in which schoolkids could be seen eating chicken biryani on the temple premises, was shared on social media on Tuesday.

Some Hindu activists, who had visited Ramappa Temple, made the students walk away with unfinished meals and recorded a video of the incident.

They also sought Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) intervention and action against the school authorities.

“We should take action now so that other people don’t repeat the same,” a person who confronted the teachers can be heard saying in the video.

Sharing the video of the incident on X, a right-wing activist wrote, “Another attempt by missionaries to promote conversions thwarted by Sanatanis.”

Adding to the controversy, there were purported warnings directed at the teachers accompanying the students from the missionary school. According to reports, the scene unfolded on Saturday, February 3, during a school picnic organised by a private school from Bheemaram village, Hanamkonda district.

Following the incident, the ASI offices in Hyderabad and Delhi have launched an investigation into the matter and are have also taken up the issue with Ramappa temple staff.