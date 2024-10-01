Schools are more important than temples: Telangana Wardhannapet MLA

His comments, suggest that temples may contribute to social issues, including beggary whereas building schools would allow children to be educated.

1st October 2024
Wardhannapet district Congress MLA KR Nagaraju

Hyderabad: Wardhannapet Congress MLA KR Nagaraju has sparked outrage with his recent remarks, wherein he said that “schools are more important than temples”, asserting that knowledge is found in schools. His comments suggested that temples may contribute to social issues including beggary while building schools would allow children to be educated.

Nagaraju’s statements quickly went viral on social media igniting anger among Hindu communities and leaders. Many residents are expressing their discontent over the MLA’s comments, viewing them as disrespectful to cultural and religious sentiments. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the MLA will respond to the backlash and whether he will seek to clarify his position on the matter.

Earlier, In January an old video of a young Indian boy discussing the importance of building schools over temples has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, when a reporter suggested that “God will provide jobs and bless us with education,” the boy responded skeptically, stating, “I received my education by attending school; no God came to give it to me.”

He emphasized his preference for respecting his parents and teachers rather than visiting temples. The boy also expressed his aspiration to become an IAS officer and serve the nation.

