Schools closed as heavy rains cripple normal life in Bengaluru

This is the second time within a week that schools are being shut owing to rains in Bengaluru.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st October 2024 11:17 am IST
Representative Image

Bengaluru: Heavy rains battered Bengaluru for the past two days, throwing normal life out of gear and leading to water logging in several low-lying areas and roads.

In view of the downpour, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadish G ordered the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres on Monday.

This is the second time within a week that schools are being shut owing to rains in Bengaluru.

Commuters waded through the flooded roads to reach their destination.

Several trees came down crashing in the city affecting vehicular movement.

The Indian Meteorology Department has sounded orange alert in Bengaluru for today.

In a bulletin, it said, “Moderate to heavy Rain/thundershowers accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural districts.”

