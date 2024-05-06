Schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat emails

Ahmedabad: Tension gripped Ahmedabad as several schools received bomb threats on Monday.

The threats were delivered via email and have prompted swift action from law enforcement agencies.

Police teams, including Bomb Disposal Squad units, have descended upon the threatened schools to conduct thorough searches and ensure the safety of students and staff.

Also Read Bomb threat to over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR sparks massive scare

This series of threats comes amidst heightened security measures across the state just a day before the polling in 26 Lok Sabha seats, including Ahmedabad.

Authorities are urging vigilance and caution among the public while emphasizing that necessary steps have been taken to address the threats and maintain a secure environment, officials shared.

More details were awaited.