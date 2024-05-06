Schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat emails

The threats were delivered via email and have prompted swift action from law enforcement agencies.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th May 2024 1:34 pm IST
Ahmedabad: Tension gripped Ahmedabad as several schools received bomb threats on Monday.

Police teams, including Bomb Disposal Squad units, have descended upon the threatened schools to conduct thorough searches and ensure the safety of students and staff.

This series of threats comes amidst heightened security measures across the state just a day before the polling in 26 Lok Sabha seats, including Ahmedabad.

Authorities are urging vigilance and caution among the public while emphasizing that necessary steps have been taken to address the threats and maintain a secure environment, officials shared.

More details were awaited.

