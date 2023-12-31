Schools in Hyderabad declare holiday on Monday

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana have declared a holiday on Monday, January 1, in view of New Year’s Day.

Earlier, the Telangana government released a list of holidays, designating January 1 as a general holiday.

Other holidays for schools in Hyderabad in January

In January, schools in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts will observe holidays on the 14th, 15th, and 26th.

On January 14, schools will be closed for Bhogi, while the 15th and 26th are Sankranti and Republic Day holidays.

Additionally, there is an optional holiday on the 16th in view of Kanumu.

Schools gear up for SSC exams

Meanwhile, schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are gearing up for the senior secondary certificate (SSC) examination scheduled for March 2024.

According to a press note issued by the education department on Saturday, the SSC examinations will commence on Monday, March 18, and the last paper will be held on Tuesday, April 2.

The press note stated, “SSC public examination March 2024 will be conducted strictly as per the timetable even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday on any date mentioned in the timetable.”

Following the completion of SSC and other annual examinations, schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will be closed for the summer holidays.