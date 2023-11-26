Schools in Hyderabad declare holiday on Monday

Hyderabad: Several schools in Hyderabad have decided to remain closed on Monday, declaring a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has also declared a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 27, listing it under ‘General Holidays.’

Guru Nanak Jayanti

On Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, the Sikh community celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and an important Sikh guru, is highly revered by the Sikh community.

For Guru Nanak Jayanti, a sacred festival in Sikhism, multiple schools in Hyderabad have declared a holiday on Monday.

Schools in Hyderabad to remain closed for seven days in December

The schools in Hyderabad are scheduled to remain closed for at least seven days in December.

Out of these seven days, five are Sundays, and the remaining two holidays will be observed on the occasion of Christmas and Boxing Day, celebrated on December 25 and 26, respectively.

For missionary schools in Hyderabad, the Christmas vacation holidays will span five days, from December 22 to 26.