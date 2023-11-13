Schools in Hyderabad shut for Diwali holiday today

According to Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the Diwali holiday in the state was on November 12.

Majority of parents oppose reopening schools
Hyderabad: Some schools in Hyderabad remained closed today due to the Diwali holiday, while others decided to reopen.

According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the Diwali holiday in the state was on November 12, listed under ‘General Holidays.’

Why did schools in Hyderabad declare Diwali holiday on Monday?

As November 12 fell on a Sunday, some of the schools in Hyderabad decided to declare an additional holiday for Diwali on Monday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, firefighters were engaged in battling fires in various parts of the city. Fire accidents were reported at an electronic showroom in Shahalibanda, a bookshop in Medipally, and a furniture godown in Ameerpet.

Holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti

There is also a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Naraka Chaturdhi Arbayeen in Telangana this month.

However, only holidays for Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti have been declared as ‘General Holidays.’

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on November 27.

