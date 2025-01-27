Schools in Hyderabad to observe holiday tomorrow

Hyderabad: The schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are going to observe a holiday tomorrow.

As it is an optional holiday, not all schools will declare a holiday; however, many educational institutions will remain shut on January 28.

Schools in Hyderabad to observe holiday for Shab-e-Meraj

The Telangana government has announced a holiday for Shab-e-Meraj, observed on the 27th of the Islamic month of Rajab.

Although the state government, in its calendar, announced a holiday for Shab-e-Meraj on January 28, it has been listed under optional holidays and not as a general one.

In view of this, some schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will observe a holiday tomorrow.

Shab-e-Meraj

Shab-e-Meraj is a holy night for all Muslims across the world, celebrated to commemorate the night journey of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Jerusalem and his ascension to heaven.

During this journey, Prophet Muhammad interacted with various prophets and received guidance from Allah.

In January, Telangana observed six holidays. Out of these, four are general and two are optional.