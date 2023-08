SCR announces eight special trains to clear passenger rush

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway on Saturday announced eight special trains between various destinations, to clear extra passenger rush.

Four of the trains will have two services each, while the rest will have one service each, SCR said in a statement.

The Tirupati to Kakinada Town train (07063) will ply on August 13 and August 14, while the train from Kakinada Town to Tirupati (07064) will run August 14 and August 15.

Also Read SCR announces five weekly special trains to clear passenger rush

The service running from Kacheguda to Kakinada Town (07039) will be available on August 16th and the Kakinada Town to Kacheguda service (07040) will function on August 17, SCR said in a statement.

A train from Narsapur to Tirupati (07061) will run on August 13 and August 14. The Tirupati to Narsapur service (07032) is set to ply on August 14 and August 15.

The Kacheguda to Villupuram (07424) train will ply on August 14, while the Villupuram to Kacheguda (07425) train will run on August 15.

Stops for the Tirupati – Kakinada Town – Tirupati Specials (07063/07064)

These special trains will stop at Renigunta, Koduru, Razampet, Nandalur, Cuddapah, Kamalapuram, Yerraguntla, Proddutur, Jammalamadugu, Koilakuntla, Banaganapalle, Nandyal, Giddalur, Cumbum, Markapur Road, Donakonda, Vinukonda, Narasaraopet, Guntur Jn, Mangalagiri, Krishna Canal, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Rajamundry and Samalkot stations in both directions.

Stops for the Kacheguda – Kakinada Town – Kacheguda Specials (07039/07040)

These trains will have stops at the Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada Jn, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidudavolu, Rajahmundry, Anaparthi and Samalkot stations.

Stops for the Narsapur – Tirupati – Narsapur Specials (07061/07062)

These trains will halt at Palakollu, Viravasaram, Bhimavaram Jn, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada Jn, Vijayawada Jn, Guntur Jn, Narasaraopet, Donakonda, Markapur Road, Cumbum, Giddalur, Nandyal, Banaganapalle, Jammalamadugu, Yerraguntla, Kamalapuram, Cuddapah, Nandalur, Koduru And Renigunta Jn stations.

Stops for the Kacheguda – Villupuram – Kacheguda Specials (07424/07425)

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Shankarpalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Yadgir, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Renigunta jn, Katpadi, Vellore Cant, Tiruvannamalai and Tirukovilur stations in both directions.