SCR announces special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush, South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to run two special trains between Tirupati and Secunderabad on August 17 and 18.

Train number 07097 will run from Tirupati – Secunderabad on Sunday, August 17, while train number 07098 from Secunderabad – Tirupati will depart on Monday, August 18.

These special trains will stop at Renigunta, Razampet, Cuddapah, Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, Tandur, Vikarabad, Lingampalli and Begumpet in both directions.

These special trains consist of First AC cum Second AC, 2AC, 3AC, 3 AC economy, sleeper and general second class coaches.