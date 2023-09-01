SCR announces special trains between Secunderabad, Kakinada

Train no 07071 (Secunderabad-Kakinada Town) will depart on September 2 from Secunderabad at 9:50 pm.

SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Kakinada Town
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railways will run special trains between Secunderabad-Kakinada Town.

Train no 07071 (Secunderabad-Kakinada Town) will depart on September 2 from Secunderabad at 9:50 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 8:45 am the next day.

This special train will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.

Train no 07072 (Kakinada Town–Secunderabad) will depart on September 03 from Kakinada Town at 9 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8:50 am, the next day.

This train will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet and Moula-Ali stations.

SCR has said that these special trains will consist of AC first class, 2A, 3A, sleeper and general second class coaches.

