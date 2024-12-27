SCR cancels 14 spl trains to Sabarimala due to lower passenger demand

News Desk  |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th December 2024 8:48 am IST
SCR to run special trains to Sabarimala for Ayyappa Deeksha pilgrims
South Central Railway (Photo Twitter: South Centsal Railway)

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 14 special trains to Sabarimala due to a significant drop in passenger numbers following the peak pilgrimage season.

Typically, the footfall remains high until January 15, after which it tends to decline. In anticipation of heavy crowds, SCR had initially scheduled over 120 trains for December and January.

However, the recent cancellations affect services planned between January 25 and February 1, reflecting a shift in demand as fewer pilgrims are expected to travel during this period.

