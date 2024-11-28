SCR to run special trains to Sabarimala for Ayyappa Deeksha

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 28th November 2024 7:51 pm IST
South Central Railway (Photo Twitter: South Centsal Railway)

Hyderabad: In view of Ayyappa Deeksha, the South Central Railway (SCR) will operate special trains to Sabarimala to help the devotees with better connectivity.

The special trains will run between December 1 to December across various regions including Kacheguda, Nampally, Moula Ali, and Kollam.

Following is the list of special trains and their routes:

  • Train No. 07131/07132 Kacheguda – Kottayam – Kacheguda Specials: These trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam, and Ettumanur in both directions.
  • Train No. 07137/07138 Hyderabad – Kottayam – Secunderabad Specials: These trains will stop at Secunderabad, Moula Ali, Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, and Ernakulam stations in both directions.
  • Train No. 07141/07142 Moula Ali – Kollam – Moula Ali Specials: Stops include Secunderabad, Begampet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, and Kayankulam.

These trains will feature first-AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class, and general second-class coaches.

