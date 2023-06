SCR cancels, diverts trains after tragic crash in Odisha

Hyderabad: Following the major train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled, diverted or rescheduled several trains.

Trains cancelled

Trains running between Tirupati-Howrah (20890), SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya (12551), SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah (12864) and SMVT Bengaluru-Bhagalpur (12253), Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru (12863), Howrah-Chennai Central (12839), Howrah-Secunderabad (12703), Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru (12245), Shalimar-Hyderabad (18045), SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati (12509), Chennai Central-Shalimar (12842) and Kanniyakumari-Howrah (1266) have been cancelled.

Trains diverted

Trains operating between Patna-Ernakulam (22644) via Adra and Visakhapatnam, Chennai Central-Shalimar (12842) via Sambalpur and Shalimar, Trivandrum Central-Shalimar (22641) via Sambalpur and Shalimar, Hyderabad-Shalimar (18046) via Kapilas Road and Shalimar, Sai Prashanti Nilayam-Howrah (22832) via Kapilas Road and Shalimar, Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh (22503) via Sambalpur and Kharagpur, SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah (12503) via Kapilas Road and Kharagpur, SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah (12864) via Sambalpur and Tata, Chennai Central-Howrah (12840) via Kapilas Road and Howrah, Vasco-da-Gama-Shalimar (18048) via Sambalpur and Shalimar, Shilghat Town-Tambaram (15630) via Asansol and Cuttack and Agartala-Secunderabad (07029) via Kharagpur and Cuttack have been diverted.

Also, the train operating between Secunderabad and Howrah (12704) has been partially cancelled between Bhubaneswar-Howrah.

A press release from SCR stated that the Hyderabad-Shalimar (18046) train has been rescheduled by 180 minutes, according to a release from SCR on Saturday.

Additionally, the South Central Railway has opened helpline numbers across Andhra Pradesh.