SCR cancels few trains due to rains in Telangana, Andhra

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has cancelled a few trains due to continuing rain in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As many as 15 trains have been cancelled from July 14 and July 17.

They include Secunderabad – Umdanagar – Secunderabad Passenger special, Secunderabad – Umdanagar MEMU special, Medchal – Umdanagar MEMU special, Umdanagar – Secunderabad, H.S.Nanded – Medchal – H.S.Nanded passenger special, Secunderabad – Medchal MEMU special, Medchal – Secunderabad MEMU special, Secunderabad – Bolarum MEMU special, Bolarum – Secunderabad MEMU special, Secunderabad – Medchal MEMU special and Kakinada Port – Visakhapatnam – Kakinada Port MEMU.

Kakinada Port – Vijayawada MEMU has been partially cancelled between Kakinada Port and Rajahmundry. Similarly Vijayawada – Kakinada Port MEMU has been partially cancelled between Rajahmundry and Kakinada Port.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway (SCR) has extended cancellation of MMTS trains in Greater Hyderabad from July 14 to July 17 in view of continuing rains. All 34 daily services will remain cancelled during the period.

All nine services between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled.

The authorities have also cancelled seven services between Falaknuma and Lingampalli and seven services between Lingampalli and Falaknuma.

One service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli and one service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli have also been cancelled.

MMTS connects twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and outskirts. The popular suburban trains cater to the needs of intra-city and suburban commuters.

The SCR had earlier cancelled MMTS trains from July 11 to July 13. Rains have been lashing parts of Hyderabad for the last one week. Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast more rains for the next three days.