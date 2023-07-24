SCR cancels trains between July 24-30 for maintenance works

Hyderabad: Owing to the infrastructural maintenance works on the Secunderabad division, a few train services were cancelled, partially cancelled and rescheduled between July 24 and 30.

Trains cancelled

Trains running between Kacheguda – Nizamabad (07596), Nizamabad – Kacheguda (07593), Nanded – Nizamabad (07854), and Nizamabad – Nanded (07853) were cancelled.

Partially cancelled

The service from Daund to Nizamabad (11409) from July 23 to 30 was partially cancelled between Mudkhed and Nizamabad and the service from Nizamabad to Pandharpur (01413) from July 24 to 31 is partially cancelled between Nizamabad and Mudkhed.

Rescheduled trains

The Kurnool– Secunderabad (17024) service on July 25, is rescheduled to function with 90 minutes delay, and the Guntakal-Bodhan (07671) service scheduled to run on July 26, 27, and 30, is rescheduled to function with 120 minutes delay.