SCR rakes in Rs 30.5 lakh fines in day-long ticket drive

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) carried out a ticket-checking drive across its zone on Monday, August 3.

It was aimed at curbing ticketless travel, irregular journeys and the transport of unbooked luggage.

During the special drive, a total of 186 railway staff inspected 169 trains. A total of 4,121 cases involving passengers travelling without valid tickets, irregular travel, and unbooked luggage were found.

The drive resulted in the collection of Rs 30.5 lakh in penalties from the offenders.

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Apart from ticket-related violations, SCR also took action over littering and unauthorised hawking. A total of 35 passengers were fined Rs 7,300 for littering on railway premises. Rs 38,000 was also collected in penalties from 19 unauthorised hawkers.

In addition, two passengers were fined Rs 4,000 for smoking on railway premises.

During the inspection, passengers were made aware of the dangers of smoking in trains and at railway stations. They were also encouraged to avoid littering and maintain cleanliness at stations and inside trains.