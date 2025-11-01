SCR records collects over Rs 25 crore in October, clocks record high

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has recorded its highest-ever monthly revenue from ticket checking, generating a record Rs 25.22 crore during October 2025.

Around 3.83 lakh cases were booked against passengers travelling without valid tickets, irregular passengers, and unbooked luggage across various divisions under the zone.

This performance reportedly is the best-ever record in the history of the zone. Checking was conducted across all divisions, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, and Nanded.

Also Read SCR records Rs 1.08 crore revenue from ticket checking in one day

During the recently concluded festive season, the South Central Railway zone earned a record Rs 1.08 crore through ticket checking on a single day on October 13. This was the highest ever single-day revenue for the zone in its history.

A total of 16,105 cases of ticketless or irregular travel were found during the drive, with fines collected from offenders. According to reports, the zone’s average daily revenue from ticket checking is around Rs 47 lakh from about 9,500 cases.