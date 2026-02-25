SCR rolls out Rail Parcel App to ease parcel transport

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday, February 25, launched the ‘Rail Parcel Application’ at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, to help customers transport parcels through trains.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager of SCR, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, said that it is a moment of great pride that SCR is the first zone to implement the revolutionary Rail Parcel app.

“The parcel business is as old as the Indian Railways, and now it is entering a new era of digital transformation. In this modern age, parcel booking should be as easy as booking a taxi, and the Rail parcel app makes this possible. It offers faster, more reliable parcel movement; increased transparency and enhanced customer convenience,” he said.

The app offers doorstep pickup to doorstep delivery facility and allows continuous tracking across pickup, rail transit, and delivery stages. Instant updates at every stage of parcel handling are also sent directly to the customer’s registered mobile number.

Online banking, debit/credit cards, and UPI are accepted modes of payment.

The app is currently being launched in seven locations, including Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Chennai.

On this day, SCR also signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, for undertaking a study on Freight Logistics Market.

As part of this initiative, IIMB will prepare a strategic roadmap to unlock freight growth potential and strengthen rail-led logistics, which will contribute towards Indian Railways’ goal of achieving Mission 3000 Million Tonnes of Freight Loading by 2030.