SCR to deploy RPF, ticket staff for Sankranti festive rush

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will deploy ground-level teams comprising Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and ticket-checking staff to regulate crowds and facilitate smooth passenger movement across train stations ahead of the Sankranti rush.

SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava reviewed train safety and festive rush preparations on Tuesday, January 6, at the Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad. The focus of the review was on preparations to manage the heavy passenger rush expected during the season, a press release by the SCR said.

Srivastava directed officials to ensure strong inter-departmental coordination. He emphasised strict compliance with protocols during track maintenance and shunting operations, and issued instructions to ensure no construction or maintenance materials are left near tracks.

The General Manager also reviewed fire safety arrangements, including regular inspections and proper maintenance of equipment, assessed the status of closed circuit television (CCTV) installations at stations and goods sheds and evaluated the progress of ongoing projects across the zone, urging divisions to complete works within the stipulated timelines.

Commuters report fee hike

Ahead of the peak travel rush, private bus operators are facing criticism for sharply increasing fares. Tickets from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, typically priced between Rs 500 and Rs 700, are now being sold for Rs 2,700 to Rs 4,000 during the Sankranti season. Similarly, fares to Visakhapatnam have surged from about Rs 1,000 to as high as Rs 5,000, depending on the operator.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, commuters have alleged that several private bus operators are levying variable fares based on seat location, with front-row seats being charged at significantly higher rates.