SCR to operate Onam special trains between Hyderabad-Trivandrum

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday announced Onam special trains to be operated between Hyderabad and Trivandrum.

The measure has been taken to reduce the passenger rush during the festival season. The SCR announced that Train No. 07119 Hyderabad-Trivandrum Special Train will depart Hyderabad at 6.15 pm on September 5 and arrive at Trivandrum at 11.45 pm on next day.

The returning train will depart from Trivandrum at 10 pm on September 10 and arrive in Hyderabad at 3 am on September 11.

These special trains will have stoppages at various stations including Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Sulehalli, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadpatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Trisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Kollam stations in both the directions.

These special trains comprise AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second class coaches said a press release from the SCR.