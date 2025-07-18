SCR to run special weekly trains between Tirupati and Cherlapally

As part of this, four special trains will run between Tirupati and Cherlapally (07481) every Sunday from August 3 to August 24.

Published: 18th July 2025 10:23 am IST
The image shows indian railways trains
Representational Image

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of 16 special weekly trains from various regions in response to increased passenger demand, according to a statement released by railway officials on Thursday.

As part of this, four special trains will run between Tirupati and Cherlapally (07481) every Sunday from August 3 to August 24. In the return direction, services from Cherlapally to Tirupati (07482) will operate every Monday from August 4 to August 25, the officials said.

In addition, four trains will be operated between Ernakulam and Patna (06085) every Friday from July 25 to August 15, and the return service, Patna to Ernakulam (06086) will run every Monday from July 28 to August 18, they added.

