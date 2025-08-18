SDRF, firefighters and police save 4 shepherds, 656 sheep in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: In a remarkable rescue effort, four shepherds and 656 sheep stranded on an island during the heavy monsoon in Telangana were rescued on Monday, August 18.

The operation was carried out by the district administration in collaboration with 11 firefighters and 34 state disaster response force (SDRF) personnel.

Shetloor village in Kamareddy district faced a flood-like situation after the gates of the Koulas Nala Project were opened, causing the water level in a local stream of the Manjeera River to rise sharply.

One shepherd each from Shetloor and Bassapur, two from Gundekallur, and 656 sheep were stranded on a small island.

A police team of 20 personnel, including the deputy superintendent of police of Banswada, circle inspector and sub-inspector of Bichkunda, revenue officials, villagers and people’s representatives also took part in the rescue effort.

The entire rescue operation happened under the supervision of Banswada sub-collector Kiranmayee and 18 revenue officials.

The district collector hailed the efforts of all officials involved and asked fishermen not to venture out into the streams. He also urged motorists to avoid travel on bridges and causeways located in the low-lying areas.

He cautioned villagers to avoid venturing near streams and irrigation tanks and advised children against swimming and to stay away from electricity poles during the rains.

Contact toll-free number 08468-220069 or approach the officials concerned in case of an emergency.