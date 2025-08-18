Telangana temple submerged due to flood in Manjeera river

Hyderabad: Sri Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani Devalayam, a temple in Telangana’s Medak district, was submerged after following incessant floods in the Manjeera River on Monday, August 18.

The Ghanapuram Project is inundated with the lifting of the gates of the Singur Project

Floodwater touched the roof of the sanctum sanctorum at the Edu Payala Temple. As of August 16, five gates of the Singur project have been opened.

The temple remained closed on August 14 due to a high influx of floodwater. At that time, one gate of the Singur Dam was opened by the irrigation department to release water downstream.