Vana Durga Bhavani temple in Medak closed due to flooding

Hyderabad: Sri Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani Devalayam, located in Telangana’s Medak district, has been temporarily closed due to the high influx of floodwater, informed the temple authorities on Thursday, August 14.

This comes after one gate of the Singur Dam was opened by the irrigation department to release water downstream.

Sri Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani Devalayam, located in Telangana's Medak has been temporarily closed due to the high influx of floodwater, informed the temple authorities on Thursday, August 14. This comes after one gate of the Singur Dam was opened by the Irrigation Department… pic.twitter.com/mWkCyn4cP7 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 14, 2025

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy reviews development plans for temples in Kodangal

The dam safety review panel issued a warning to restrict the storage in the reservoir to 22 TMCft against its full storage capacity of 29.91 TMCft after observing that the revetment of the project’s earth dam had been damaged due to lack of regular maintenance and could pose a risk to the dam’s safety if allowed to reach full capacity.

The report also mentioned that this is the first time since the project’s construction in 1999 that officials have restricted the storage in the dam.