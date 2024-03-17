Seamless entry for Umrah pilgrims at Madinah airport during Ramzan

The General Directorate of Passports at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and efficient entry process for Umrah performers during the current holy month of Ramzan.

The directorate implemented a comprehensive strategy utilizing advanced technology and dedicated personnel at all Saudi Arabian entries to enhance the pilgrims’ arrival experience.

The strategy involves the use of biometric devices for efficient identification, security documentation devices for enhanced checks, and mobile counters for increased flexibility in handling travellers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Multilingual welcome teams provide support and assistance to pilgrims from diverse backgrounds, using simultaneous translation devices in 137 languages.

It emphasizes the significance of adhering to arrival regulations and instructions for Umrah performers, urging them to seek assistance from available staff or the 24/7 unified call center.

On Wednesday, March 13, General Directorate of Passports at the Ministry of Interior launched a special passport stamp for the Ramzan 1445 AH season in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture.

The stamp will be available to travellers through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam throughout the holy month.

Ramzan is usually the peak season for Umrah.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from the Haj, which takes place once a year.