SeaWorld Abu Dhabi: Ticket prices, timings; all you need to know

Abu Dhabi: If you are on a visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and looking for an adventure, the world’s largest aquarium, ‘SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’, is the place to be!

The Yas Island attraction, which opened its doors to visitors in May, features eight marine environments or realms, each with themed offerings, across a five-story indoor venue spanning 183,000 square meters.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi; here’s what you need to know

The Abu Dhabi site is the first outpost outside of North America.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, which is also behind other theme parks on Yas Island, such as Ferrari World, Warner Bros World and Yas Waterworld.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi includes many special creatures such as sharks, sea turtles, and jellyfish swimming in 25 million litres of water.

The focal view of the aquarium will show visitors ‘Endless Vista’, a stunning 20-meter-high vertical window across multiple levels that reveals stunning aquatic scenes.

Audio visual rooms with sound and light shows will be arranged so that visitors can have a real-time experience of the sea floor.

There are retail shops where visitors can buy themed souvenirs, as well as various dining options.

Along with the park, a special research centre for marine life is set up for curious ones who choose to learn more.

What is inside SeaWorld Abu Dhabi?

There are eight themed sections

One Ocean

Abu Dhabi Ocean

Rocky Point

Micro Ocean

Tropical Ocean

Arctic

Antarctic

Infinite Ocean.

Ticket prices and timings

The park is open from 10 am to 6 pm with packages for entry, ranging from single-day tickets to annual passes.

A daily ticket costs Dirhams 375 (Rs 8418) for adults and Dirhams 290 (Rs 6510) for children. This includes all-day access to the park and its various experiences and rides.

Four parks ticket costs Dirhams 675 (Rs 15,154) allowing visitors to enter any of the four theme parks, including SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, within the island. It must be used within 14 days.

Silver and diamond annual passes are also available. It can also be used at other Yas Island theme parks.