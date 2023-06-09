Snow Abu Dhabi: Ticket prices, timings, all you need to know

The snow park is one of the largest in the world with themed characters.

Abu Dhabi: Are you looking for a way to beat the scorching summer heat and have some fun? Snow Abu Dhabi, a sub-zero indoor park, opened its doors to the public on Thursday at Reem Mall.

The snow park is one of the largest in the world with themed characters and more than 20 rides and attractions across 9732 square feet of icy fun operated by Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment.

Here are all the rides and attractions you can’t miss

  • Graupel’s Summit Escape
  • The Troll Bowl
  • Drift’s Downhill Run
  • Flurries’ Tree Towers
  • Crystal Carousel
  • Polar Express Train
  • Ice and Floe’s Toboggan Race
  • Ice and Floe’s Bumper Tubes
  • Flight of the Snowy Owl
  • Snow Hare’s Bunny Hill
  • The Snowflake Garden
  • Indoor ski slopes
  • Snow Grotto

Visitors can take up snow adventures like sledging, carousels, zorbing and zip-lining all year round.

Also, there are three F&B outlets where visitors can enjoy various delicacies and food surrounded by real snow.

Ticket prices

Several packages are available, and each offers guests unlimited snow Abu Dhabi rides. These are the park ticket prices.

  • Snow park pass: Dirhams 215 (Rs 4,824) per person
  • Snow premium pass: Dirhams 295 (Rs 6,620)
  • Snow park two-day pass: Dirhams 295 (Rs 6,620)
  • Family pass: Dirhams 860 per 5 persons (Rs 19,298)

Children under the age of two are not allowed on Snow Abu Dhabi and some rides and attractions have height and age restrictions.

Timings

It is open from Sunday to Thursday, from 10 am to 10 pm, while on Fridays and Saturdays, the hours are from 10 am to 12 am.

